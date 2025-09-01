Seattle Sounders stun Messi's Inter Miami to win first-ever Leagues Cup title

SEATTLE: Seattle Sounders FC have added Leagues Cup to their trophy cabinet, cruising to a 3-0 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF in the final at Lumen Field in Monday (IST).

With win over Inter Miami, the Sounders were crowned champions of the tournament, becoming the only team in MLS to capture every major North American soccer trophy. The club has previously lifted four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and one Supporters’ Shield.

The Sounders took the lead in the 26th minute when forward Osaze De Rosario redirected winger Paul Rothrock's cross with a rocketed header into the far post of the net. Then in the 84th minute, defender Alex Roldan extended the lead to two with a PK finish after winger Georgi Minoungou drew a foul inside the box.

Rothrock topped the night off in the 89th minute with a beautifully placed shot across the face of the goal and into the back post to secure the victory over Miami.

Inter Miami had several gilt-edged chances to equalize in the second half, with Luis Suárez setting up looks that Lionel Messi (50') and Tadeo Allende (60') couldn't capitalize on. However, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions saw their tournament run fall short.

Seattle have filled their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer, and did so in front of a record crowd at Lumen Field. This victory gives the Sounders a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, and continues their incredible form since competing at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

After being the only Leagues Cup team (MLS or LIGA MX) to earn maximum points in Phase One, Seattle posted an incredible 16-2 goal differential while weathering injuries and suspensions.

The Sounders will have a week-long break before transitioning back to MLS regular season competition on Sept. 13, when the team takes on LA Galaxy at Lumen Field.