SDAT opens applications for MIMS, CDS scholarship schemes

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited online applications from sportspersons in the state for its ELITE, Mission International Medals Scheme (MIMS) and Champions Development Scheme (CDS).

The application process will open on August 8 at 10 am and close on September 8 at 5 pm, through the official SDAT website. Applications will be accepted only online, with postal or direct submissions not permitted.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Tamil Nadu and meet the specific performance and age criteria for each scheme. Only results from the past two years will be considered for most categories, while the ELITE and MIMS schemes allow for performances over the last four years at the national level.

Existing beneficiaries do not need to reapply unless they wish to switch schemes. Selection will be made after scrutiny by an internal committee and final approval by a panel headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. Successful candidates will receive assistance for up to two years.

Further details are available from the Adukalam Information Centre at 95140 00777 during working hours.