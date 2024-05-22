SDAT announces new dates for sports hostel admissions

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has announced fresh dates for state-level examinations for admission to its sports hostel. The new dates are from May 24th to May 30th, 2024.



Admission trials for cricket will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, Chennai. Boys in classes 7 to 9 can attend on May 25th, and boys in 11th class can attend on May 26th. Trials for football will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Boys in 7th and 8th class can attend on May 25th and 26th, and boys in 11th class can attend on May 29th and 30th. Sports District Stadium in Dindigul will be the venue for girls’ trials. Dates are May 25th for girls in 7th and 8th class and May 26th for girls in 11th class.

Anna Stadium, Tiruchy, is the venue for athletics exams. Boys in 7th and 8th class can attend on May 25th, and boys in 9th and 11th class can attend on May 26th and 27th. Girls in 9th class can attend athletics trials on May 29th, and 11th class on May 30th.

Selection trials for Hockey will take place at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. For more information and dates for other sports, visit https://tntalent.sdat.in/ or sdat.tn.gov.in.