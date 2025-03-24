Scott Christian College crowned champion

CHENNAI: VJ Sanjay’s unbeaten 76 helped Scott Christian College earn a five-wicket win over ST Hindu College in the final of the Kanyakumari DCA-Freyer inter college tournament.

Set to chase a target of 152, Scott Christian College got there with one ball to spare with Sanjay receiving good support from R Sahaya Benny who made 44. Earlier, Benny also excelled with the ball taking three for 21.

Brief scores: Final: ST Hindu College, Nagercoil 151/9 in 25 overs (T Micheal Rai Vianni 47, J Arul Alson 3/36, R Sahaya Benny 3/21) lost to Scott Christian College, Nagercoil 154/5 in 24.5 overs (R Sahaya Benny 44, VJ Sanjay 76 not out)

SF: Scott Christian College, Nagercoil 159/7 in 25 overs (R Sahaya Benny 52,

PR Rayan Paul 3/15) bt Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 119 in 20.1 overs (S Salin Bino 35, RG Fedzin 33, R Sahaya Benny 3/21, A Manoj 3/26); Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam 78 in 19.2 overs (S Barath 30 not out, T Micheal Rai Vaianni 3/12) lost to ST Hindu College, Nagercoil 80/3 in 10.3 overs

Winner: Scott Christian College, Nagercoil

Runner: ST Hindu College, Nagercoil

Best batter: VJ Sanjay - 188 Runs (Scott Christian College, Nagercoil)

Best bowler: J Jeivin - 7 Wickets (Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam)

Best allrounder: R Sahaya Benny - 169 Runs & 8 Wickets (Scott Christian College, Nagercoil)