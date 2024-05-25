Scorer Chennakesavalu completes a rare milestone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s T Chennakesavalu, who embodies professionalism in Scoring and Statistical data, has signed off in style from BCCI recently following a stellar three-decade stint of rendering yeoman service.

During the course of his lengthy and rewarding career, he took many budding scorers under his wing and guided them expertly to higher levels drawing from his wealth of experience.

A man of many parts, Chenna, as he is popularly known in TNCA fraternity, handled many crucial NRR calculations in several high profile domestic as well as international matches.