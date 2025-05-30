Satwik-Chirag pair outplays world no.1 Goh-Nur to sail into Singapore Open semifinals

SINGAPORE: India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stayed on course for their maiden title of the season, storming into the Singapore Open semifinals with a straight-game win over world No. 1 Malaysian duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin here on Friday.

Making a comeback after battling fitness issues for the last few weeks, the Indian pair displayed rock-solid defence and controlled the front court with precision to register a 21-17, 21-15 win in a 39-minute quarterfinal clash at the Super 750 badminton tournament.

"Yeah, it's a big victory. Because we are world number 27 right now. Last year when we played Singapore, we were world number one. So, yeah, it feels really good that we could beat Goh and Izzuddin. Because we lost to them at the start of the year in the semi-finals of India Open. So, sweet victory," Chirag said.

"Really happy with the way we played over the past couple of days. And looking forward to tomorrow now."

Satwik and Chirag will next face third-seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

"We have played them before many times. We couldn't capitalise in the India Open. But, we were well-prepared. We are more focusing on our strategy than the opponent's strategy. We wanted to play our A game and see what they come up with," said Satwik, who was down with health issues in April and had to miss the Sudirman Cup.

"We are not just thinking too much about the opponents. We are preparing ourselves every point in each and every point. We are supporting each other and it's been a quiet two-month journey. So, really happy with the way we played and looking forward for more."

This is their third semifinal appearance of the season, having reached the last-four stage at both the Malaysia and India Open earlier this year.

The last time the two played was in March at the All England Championships which ended with Chirag aggravating his back injury and the duo was forced to withdraw in the second round.

Chirag, the 27-year-old from Mumbai, said he had doubts if he would be able to play in Singapore.

"Every day I'm getting better. We didn't really know how and if we will be able to play at Singapore because, frankly speaking, we just trained for 10 days in a span of two months," he said.

"And for me, I had a lot of doubts whether I will be able to play because with my back condition, I didn't really know how it will go. But I think it's really amazing that we could play the way we are."

The former world No.1 Indians held a 6-2 head-to-head record against the Malaysians going into the match, although they had lost their most recent meeting at the India Open.

The match began with two service faults in the first four points and featured short rallies as both pairs looked to execute angled returns and attack at the earliest opportunity.

As a result, the score moved evenly from 1-1 to 7-7 before the Indians gained a three-point cushion at the interval, with Satwik dictating the serve and third shot.

The Indian pair maintained the pressure to go up 15-11 before Satwik committed a service error and Izzuddin unleashed a jump smash to narrow the gap to 13-15.

A brutal forehand smash from Satwik pushed India ahead at 18-15. Izzuddin then hit one wide, and Chirag, who had earlier sent a shot long, redeemed himself with a straight smash to earn three game points.

Goh buried a service return into the net, handing the Indians the opening game and the early advantage.

Chirag made a few errors early in the second game, but the Indians did well to keep pace in the high-speed exchanges, with the score level at 6-6.

Satwik and Chirag then reeled off four consecutive points before an unforced error halted their momentum. A body blow from Chirag forced a weak return from Izzuddin into the net, giving India a four-point lead at the interval.

A sharp backhand at the net took the Indians to 15-9 after the break. Satwik then sent down a thunderous smash to make it 16-10.

Though the Indians committed a few unforced errors, Satwik produced another fierce return to earn five match points. They sealed the win after another error from their opponents.