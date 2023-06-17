Satwik-Chirag duo, Prannoy move into semi-finals

JAKARTA: The India combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the top-seeded duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to sail into the Indonesia Open Super 1000 men’s doubles semi-finals while HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles last-four stage here on Friday.

The seventh-seeded duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag delivered a flawless performance to defeat Indonesia’s Alfian and Adrianto in straight games – scoreline of 21-13, 21-13.

Prannoy registered a 21-18, 21-16 win over Kodai Naraoka of Japan while Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the competition after a 14-21, 21-14, 12-21 defeat to China’s Li Shi Feng.

In the battle between Srikanth and Feng, the Chinese came out on top in the first game despite taking a bit of time to get off the blocks. After a slow start, Feng secured five straight points, with the Indian guilty of committing many unforced errors.

The Chinese upped the ante as the match progressed, leading by four points at the mid-game interval. Feng’s court coverage and anticipation was way better than that of Srikanth, who made a number of mistakes near the net.

Srikanth looked off colour for most part of the opener as Feng dominated, executing drop shots with precision and body smashes to pocket the first game. After a tight start to the second game, the Indian earned a five-point cushion at the half-way stage.

Srikanth relied on his aggressive play to bag points and eventually closed out the second game to level the match score. But the Indian failed to continue in the same vein in the decider, where the Chinese received medical attention at the mid-game interval.

After holding a five-point lead at 11-6, the Chinese, unperturbed by the injury, came up trumps in the end.