Satwik-Chirag duo out in first round

SINGAPORE: The India men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament’s first round after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Japan duo of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito here on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded India pairing lost 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in a match that went on for over an hour. On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth will be in men’s singles Round-of-16 action.