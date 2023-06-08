Begin typing your search...

Satwik-Chirag duo out in first round

The fifth-seeded India pairing lost 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in a match that went on for over an hour.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-08 00:30:38.0  )
Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action (Photo Credit: PTI)

SINGAPORE: The India men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament’s first round after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Japan duo of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito here on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded India pairing lost 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in a match that went on for over an hour. On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth will be in men’s singles Round-of-16 action.

SportsIndia men’s doublesSatwiksairaj RankireddySingapore Open Super 750 tournament
DTNEXT Bureau

