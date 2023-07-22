Satish takes five to help Trotters to victory over MRC ‘A’

CHENNAI: Monish Satish came up with a match-winning spell of five for 63 to bowl Globe Trotters to a 10-wicket win over MRC ‘A’ in the first round of the TNCA First Division here on Friday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 129 for four, MRC ‘A’ was bowled out for 255 with Satish and skipper MS Washington Sundar (3/43) doing the bulk of the damage. Set to chase a modest target of 46, Globe Trotters chased it down without losing a wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: Vijay 294 & 180/5 decl. in 26 overs (B Sachin 57, Daryl S Ferrario 46, Rajwinder Singh 3/26) drew with India Pistons 179 in 81.1 overs (GK Shyam 61, Anand Subramanian 46, R Sai Kishore 5/48, M Siddharth 4/78) & 101/3 in 39 overs (S Guru Raghavendran 46*).

Points:

Vijay 5; Pistons 1; Young Stars 537/6 decl. drew with AG’s Office 371 in 126.4 overs (Shubhang Mishra 74, Adittya Varadharajan 105, P Francis Rokins 66, N Sunil Krishna 4/133) & 10/1 in four overs.

Stars 5; AG 1; Grand Slam 243 & 311 in 85.4 overs (R Kavin 46, M Shahrukh Khan 83, Sanjeet Desai 99*, R Aushik Srinivas 5/52) drew with Sea Hawks 216 & 91/2 in 24 overs (R Sanjay 60*).

Grand Slam 5; Sea Hawks 1; UFCC (T Nagar) 428 & 57/1 in 24 overs drew with Jolly Rovers 364 in 91 overs (B Aparajith 98, B Indrajith 65, Akshay Wadkar 44, B Aaditya 5/131, M Mohammed 3/59).

UFCC 5 ; Rovers 1; MRC ‘A’ 103 & 255 in 90.4 overs (NS Chaturved 58, Monish Satish 5/63, MS Washington Sundar 3/43) lost to Globe Trotters 313 & 46 for no loss in 11.4 overs.

Trotters 6; MRC ‘A’: 0; Nelson 228 & 295 in 84 overs (Maan K Bafna 54, GH Vihari 107, NS Harish 3/129) drew with Alwarpet 191 & 181/8 in 68 overs (Tushar Raheja 65, Jalaj Saxena 63*, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/21). Nelson 5; Alwarpet 1