Sathiyan wins UTT National Table Tennis Championship

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee 11-5, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9 in the men’s singles final to clinch the UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in New Delhi on Thursday.

In the women’s singles, defending national champion Diya Chitale overcame former champion Sutirtha Mukherjee to claim the title.