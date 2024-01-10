Sasikumar, Karan enter ITF Mandya Open pre-quarters

MANDYA: Fourth seed Indian Sasikumar Mukund and talented youngster Karan Singh registered contrasting wins to make the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Mandya Open here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Karan scripted a fighting 3-6 6-3 6-2 over seventh seed Tsung-Hao Huang of Taipei, while Mukund beat compatriot Kabir Hans 6-3 6-4.

However, it was heartbreak for the newest face in the Indian Davis Cup team and local favourite SD Prajwal Dev.

The eighth seed squandered three match points in the final set to go down to Yunseok Jang of Korea 2-6 7-5 5-7 in a match lasting over three hours.

The last three matches of the day were stopped half-way owing to bad light.

Results (Round of 32, Indian unless mentioned):.

Men's Singles: Yunseok Jang (KOR) beat 8-SD Prajwal Dev 6-2 5-7 7-5; 5-Nam Hoang Ly (VIE) beat Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 6-2 6-3; 4-Sasikumar Mukund beat Kabir Hans 6-3 6-4; Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) beat Rishi Reddy 4-6 6-3 7-5; Ofek Shimanov (ISR) beat Shivank Bhatnagar 6-2 6-4; 1-Kris Van Wyk (RSA) beat Faisal Qamar 6-1 7-6 (2); Thijmen Loof (NED) beat 6-M Rifqi Fitriadi (INA) 7-6 (5) 1-6 6-1; 3-Orel Kimhi (ISR) beat Rishab Agarwal 6-3 4-6 6-2; Karan Singh beat 7-Tsung-Hao Huang (TPE) 3-6 6-3 6-2; Vishnu Vardhan beat David Pichler (AUT) 6-3 3-6 6-4; Madhwin Kamath beat Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ) 6-3 7-6 (6); Manish Sureshkumar vs 2-Giles Hussey (GBR) 6-7 (4) (interrupted); Siddhant Banthia vs Jelle Sels (NED) 4-6 (interrupted); Ishaque Eqbal vs Matt Hulme (AUS) 7-6 (4) 2-2 (interrupted).