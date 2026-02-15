Sanjay's unbeaten 68 powers USA to record 199/4 against Namibia

The 22-year-old, who began dreaming of international cricket after watching India's 2011 World Cup triumph and began his cricketing journey in Bengaluru before moving to San Francisco during the COVID-19 pandemic, played a breathtaking knock studded with six sixes and four fours.

The 199/4 surpassed USA’s previous best of 197 against Canada in the last edition.

After skipper Monank Patel laid the platform with a fluent 30-ball 52 (3x4, 3x6), USA suffered a brief middle-order wobble.

But Sanjay along with Milind Kumar, stitched an unbeaten 87-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift the innings.