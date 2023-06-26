Begin typing your search...

Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open

Sara Errani claimed her first tour-level grass-court victory since the 2016 edition of Wimbledon, beating Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-3.

ByPTIPTI|26 Jun 2023 9:20 AM GMT
BAD HOMBURG: Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova eased into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

Ninth-seeded Anna Blinkova rallied to beat home favorite Sabine Lisicki 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, and Russian player Evgeniya Rodina beat American Katie Volynets 6-0, 6-4. There were wins too for Alizé Cornet and Rebeka Masarova.

