Samantha's Chennai Super Champs launch new pickleball championship for summer 2025

CHENNAI: Pickleball team Chennai Super Champs announced the inaugural Chennai Open Pickleball Championship on Wednesday, marking a historic first for both the city and the sport.

The tournament aims to bring the fast-growing sport of pickleball to the city's sports enthusiasts and is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2025 in Chennai.

It will be held under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and the Amateur Pickleball Tamil Nadu Sports Unit (APTNSU), with WPBL extending its support to the initiative.

"Pickleball is capturing the imagination of people globally, and Chennai is ready to be part of this exciting journey. Our WPBL campaign sparked tremendous interest back home. I cannot wait to see the same translate into wider participation and fun in the Chennai Championship," said Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of Chennai Super Champs.

The Chennai Open Pickleball Championship will be played across various categories, with registrations opening soon.