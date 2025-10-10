Sam Kerr back in Australia's squad for first time since 2023

BRISBANE: Sam Kerr is back in Australia's squad for the first time since 2023 for friendlies against England and Wales later this month.

The star striker returned for Chelsea last month after an extended stint on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury sustained in practice for the London-based club in January of 2024.

She scored her 100th goal for Chelsea in her return game, and now is ready for a comeback to international soccer for Australia's Matildas.

“Having Sam back in the squad is a special moment — not just for the team, but for Australian football,” Matildas coach Joe Montemurro said in a statement Friday. "Her leadership and presence are invaluable as we continue building toward the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 and beyond.”

The Australians will play Wales in Cardiff on Oct. 25 and England at Derby three days later.

The 32-year-old Kerr has been on gradual return to play at Chelsea. She joined Matildas training camps in April but in a non-playing capacity.

In a social media post, the Matildas confirmed Kerr was back with the squad for the first time in 692 days.

Kerr missed most of the Women's World Cup that Australia co-hosted with New Zealand in 2023 and last played for the Matildas in an Olympic qualifier against Taiwan at Perth in November of that year.

Cortnee Vine and Katrina Gorry were also recalled for to the 24-player squad. Mary Fowler and Tameka Yallop were not considered because of injuries.

“It will be Australia's first time competing against Wales and there is a competitive history with England, so both games will provide different challenges to test the team, our playing style and the way we play together," Montemurro said.