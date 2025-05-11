Salem VCRI crowned champs of TPL cricket tourney 2025

MADURAI: The Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Salem, emerged as the champions of the TANUVAS Premier League (TPL) cricket tournament 2025, after defeating Madras Veterinary College, Chennai, in the final held at VCRI, Tirunelveli, on Sunday.

At the valedictory function, the winners received both the tournament trophy and the prestigious rolling trophy of the TANUVAS Premier League.

Madras Veterinary College secured the runners-up position, while the Fair Play Award was conferred upon the VCRI, Theni, team.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) Premier League (TPL) cricket tournament 2025 – the seventh edition of the inter-college faculty T20 cricket tournament – commenced on 7 May.

A total of eight teams from TANUVAS constituent colleges participated, including Madras Veterinary College, Chennai, and the Veterinary Colleges and Research Institutes at Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Orathanadu, Salem, Theni, Udumalpet, and the Rest of University (ROU) team.

Dr R Narendra Babu, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) and Registrar, TANUVAS, who was the chief guest, emphasised in his address the importance of physical fitness, team spirit, and sportsmanship in enhancing academic and professional excellence.