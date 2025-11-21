Salem police reject TVK’s campaign request, cite one-month notice rule

CHENNAI: The Salem police have denied permission for TVK chief Vijay's campaign tour in Salem, stating that permission should be sought at least a month in advance.

“The police will take appropriate action if the petition is filed in advance. If the deficiencies are addressed and the petition is filed again, consent will be considered,” the police said in a letter to the party.

Vijay, who began his political tour in the state in September, paused it following the Karur stampede tragedy, which killed 41 people. He is now planning to relaunch his campaign from Salem, ahead of the 2026 assembly election.

Meanwhile, DT Next earlier reported that the police had denied permission for Vijay's roadshow on December 4 due to security concerns, as the date falls close to many festivals, including Karthikai Deepam on December 3 and the commemoration day of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.