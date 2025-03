Salem DCA league: Krushanth’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: R Krushanth’s five for 19 went in vain as his team Mubarak MCC lost to Parks XI by 18 runs in the fourth division of the Salem DCA league.

After restricting Parks XI to 118, Mubarak MCC was bowled out for 100.

Brief scores: Division-III: Gladiators CC 107/7 in 20 overs lost to Sunil CC 110/7 in 17.5 overs (Santhosh K 43*, Saranraj A 3/19); Lucky Star CC 150/9 in 20 overs (D Gopinath 47, Palanisamy 34) bt Metro CC 146/9 in 20 overs (G Venkatesh 40, Ashim Chhabra P 43, T Pavidran 3/26)

Division-IV: Power CC 139/8 in 20 overs (Arul Abhishek 44) lost to Davaram CC 140/6 in 19.4 overs (P Ajithkumar 45, P Mohan 31, Tamilarasan 36); Parks XI 118 in 19.3 overs (C Rajkumar 3/19, R Krushanth 5/19) bt Mubarak MCC 100 in 16.3 overs (S Rahuman 5/4)

Division-V: Chemplast RC 203/5 in 20 overs (P Siva 69, R Moorthy 59, C Sparsh Bhatia 3/41) bt LRN Shanmugam SC 85/8 in 20 overs