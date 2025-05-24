Salah wins Premier League player of season for second time

LONDON: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.

It is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.

Salah, who led his side to the Premier League title this season, beat off the challenge from team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch as well as Arsenal's Morgan Gibbs-White and Declan Rice, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest.

It is the first time since 2018-19 that a Manchester City player has not won the award.

Going into Sunday's final game of the season against Crystal Palace, Salah has 28 league goals - five more than anyone else - as well as 18 assists - six more than any other player and two off the record of 20 held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

This season he also became the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, overtaking Sergio Aguero's 184 goals, and signed a new two-year contract to stay at Anfield until 2027.

This month Salah was named Football Writers' Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.

Salah this season in EPL

37 Games

28 Goals

18 Assists

46 Goal Involvements