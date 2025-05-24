Begin typing your search...

    AuthorManish RaghulManish Raghul|24 May 2025 9:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-24 15:30:55  )
    Salah wins Premier League player of season for second time
    Mohamed Salah with the Premier League award 

    LONDON: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.

    It is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.

    Salah, who led his side to the Premier League title this season, beat off the challenge from team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch as well as Arsenal's Morgan Gibbs-White and Declan Rice, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest.

    It is the first time since 2018-19 that a Manchester City player has not won the award.

    Going into Sunday's final game of the season against Crystal Palace, Salah has 28 league goals - five more than anyone else - as well as 18 assists - six more than any other player and two off the record of 20 held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

    This season he also became the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, overtaking Sergio Aguero's 184 goals, and signed a new two-year contract to stay at Anfield until 2027.

    This month Salah was named Football Writers' Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.

    Salah this season in EPL

    37 Games

    28 Goals

    18 Assists

    46 Goal Involvements

    Manish Raghul

