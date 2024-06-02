Sahil Silwal leads India one-two in javelin throw at Winckelmann Games 2024

STENDAL: Indian athlete Sahil Silwal won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Winckelmann Games 2024 athletics meet at the Stadion am Galgenberg in Stendal, Germany on Saturday. The 23-year-old Sahil recorded a best effort of 75.36m on his fourth attempt to take the gold medal. Compatriot Vikrant Malik won the silver medal with a distance of 72.65m on his third attempt. Ole Sterzik of Germany settled for the bronze medal with a 45.85m throw.

Vikrant, a Khelo India University Games champion, took the lead with a 68.91m throw on his second attempt before crossing the 70m mark on his third. However, Vikrant's lead did not last long as Sahil managed a 75.36m throw on his fourth try. Although Vikrant recorded consecutive throws over the 72m mark on his final three attempts, he could not dislodge his compatriot from the top spot.

Sahil and Vikrant had also secured a similar one-two javelin throw finish at the Memorial Matica Sustersica in Patrika Cvetana in Slovenia last month. The two Indian athletes were far from their personal bests and the national record of 89.94m which was set by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra in 2022 on Saturday. Sahil's personal best is 80.65m achieved three years ago while Vikrant's personal best is 81.82m made in 2022. Meanwhile, Dhanvir Singh won the gold in men's shot put with an 18.62m throw on his final attempt.

Harshita Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 57.39m. She edged past her compatriot Tanya Chaudhary, who had to settle for silver with a 57.08m throw on her penultimate attempt. With a win on Saturday, Harshita has secured four first-place finishes this season, including one at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar last month.

Meanwhile, Tanya has finished second to Harshita in all four competitions.