SAFF U-17 Championship: India edges Pakistan in five-goal thriller

COLOMBO: The India U-17 men’s football team clinched a dramatic 3-2 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium on Monday, climbing to the top of Group B.

In a pulsating contest, substitute Rahan Ahmed scored the decisive goal in the 73rd minute to seal victory in an end-to-end battle.

India struck first in the 31st minute when Dallalmuon Gangte finished off Danny Singh Wangkhem’s clever run and cross. But Pakistan equalised just before half-time, Muhammad Abdullah converting from the spot after Thonggoumang Touthang’s foul.

The second half saw India push harder, with Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam restoring their lead in the 63rd minute following a smart through ball. Pakistan, however, hit back in the 70th, as Hamza Yasir pounced on a rebound to make it 2-2.

The decider came soon after. Azlaan Shah’s curling effort was parried by Pakistan goalkeeper Saamar Razzak, and Rahan Ahmed reacted quickest to slot home from close range.

India showed composure in the closing stages to preserve their slender advantage and claim a memorable win over their neighbours. The result leaves the Blue Colts well-placed to progress further in the tournament.