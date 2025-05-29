SA20 Season 3 delivers record growth on and off the field

MUMBAI: Season 3 of the Betway SA20 marked another milestone for South Africa’s premier T20 cricket league, delivering record-breaking growth across attendance, broadcast, and digital platforms.

Over 400,000 fans attended matches across six venues, with a 70% rise in sold-out games. The final sold out for a third consecutive year, and Newlands made history by selling out all five home fixtures. The league also celebrated its one millionth ticket sale during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Viewership soared, with a 47% rise in SuperSport audience and a 72% increase for the final. Global reach expanded by 37%, with strong growth in markets like India, the UK, and the US.

Digital engagement also skyrocketed, with a 62% boost in social media followers and a 233% increase in website traffic. Media value in South Africa rose by 30%, while India saw a 96% surge.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith said, “Season three has been an absolute game-changer. We’re growing into one of the leading sport and entertainment brands globally.”

The league’s social impact efforts included raising R-630,000 for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and launching the inaugural Schools SA20 tournament, which reached over 600 schools and crowned champions in both boys’ and girls’ categories. Two standard seven learners were awarded full scholarships to winning schools.

Season 4 begins on 26 December 2025.