SA looks to iron out batting flaws against England

GUWAHATI: South Africa will hope to address their batting frailties against spin and produce a solid all-round show when they face four-time champions England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

En route to the knockout stage, South Africa suffered two heavy defeats and their batting came apart against spin on both occasions.

Left gutted after being bowled out for 69 in their opening game, the South Africans recovered well to record narrow but gritty wins over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, their struggles against spin resurfaced in the final league game against Australia, who bundled them out for just 97 in 24 overs.