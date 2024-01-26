SA have prepared well, hopefully it goes alright against Australia: Wolvaardt

CANBERRA: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted that facing world champions Australia is a daunting task, but she believes her team has prepared well for the multi-format series and is hoping for things to go alright.

The multi-format series between Australia and South Africa starts with a T20I at the Manuka Oval on Saturday. The Proteas didn’t have a great start to the trip to Australia, suffering a four-wicket defeat to the Governor-General's XI on Wednesday.

“It will be a big challenge. They are the world champions, and it's their own backyard, but I think we've prepared well, and hopefully, it goes alright. They've just been very consistent for a long period of time. Playing in the Big Bash, I see how they work, and they work very hard at their skills, so it's well deserved.

“They do work very hard, and they are very good cricketers, but it'll just be about us playing our best cricket on the day. I think we're a very talented group as well, so if we play our best cricket, it should all come together,” said Laura to reporters on the eve of the series opener.

As a regular participant in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and currently being a reigning champion of the tournament with the Adelaide Strikers, Laura provided insight into the conditions at the Manuka Oval and how her experience will benefit South Africa on the tour.

“Preparation has been really good so far. We spent some time in Sydney, engaging in practice sessions and playing against the Governor-General XI. It's been a really good week in Australia, and we are ready to go tomorrow. It's a beautiful ground. I think it's been quite high-scoring in the past, so I'm very excited to get out there and have a hit.

“It's been great playing in the WBBL. Hopefully, it bodes well. Being able to play at many of the grounds we'll be playing at is great, and facing the bowlers that I'll be facing for a few months at a time, hopefully, I'll be able to use it to my advantage,” she concluded.