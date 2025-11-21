Ryan gets FIFA approval, eligible for Indian team selection

NEW DELHI: Ryan Williams is officially eligible for selection to the Indian team as he has got FIFA approval for the change of member association after relinquishing his Australian citizenship, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Perthborn forward, who plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, has recently given up his Australian passport to become an Indian citizen.

“FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber issued its final decision on November 19 approving the change of association request for Ryan Williams, thereby making him formally eligible to represent the Indian national team,” the AIFF said in a statement. “With the ruling now in effect, Ryan Williams is officially eligible for selection to the Indian national team.” The AIFF said it “adhered fully to FIFA’s regulatory requirements throughout the process.”

Williams’ mother was born in Mumbai while his father was born in Kent, England.

He has played for Australia U-20 and U-23 teams, and also represented the senior team as a second-half substitute during a friendly in 2019 against South Korea.

He has also represented English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023.