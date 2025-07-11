RWD Open second season to kickoff on July 12

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), in partnership with real estate firm RWD, has announced the second edition of the RWD Open Chennai City Club League-cum-Knockout Tennis Championship. The tournament, to be held from July 12 to September 1, marks a part of TNTA’s centenary celebrations.

A total of 18 teams from top city clubs will take part in the competition, which follows a group-stage followed by a knockout format. Each tie will consist of five doubles matches across different veteran age categories — 30+, 35+, 45+ (two pairs), and 55+. Winners will be decided by the total number of games won. This year, clubs are allowed to field two teams each, and a Quarter-final round has been added to the knockout stage.

Over 275 players are expected to compete, including prominent names like Somdev Devvarman, G Rajesh, Vinod Sridhar, Vijay Kannan, and Sai Jayalakshmy.

The event begins on Saturday, July 12, with ties scheduled across weekends. The finals will be held on September 1.

RWD also continues its support for TNTA’s developmental initiative, The Next Level, which has already produced national-level talent such as Rethin Pranav.