Ruturaj inaugurates Super Kings Academy in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad inaugurated the 24th Super Kings Academy centre in Puducherry on Wednesday. The facility, launched in partnership with Stansford International Higher Secondary School in Pitcha Veeranpet, marks the latest step in CSK’s grassroots cricket development initiative.

Equipped with four turf wickets, two astro turf wickets, two matting wickets, and floodlights, the academy aims to offer aspiring cricketers world-class infrastructure and expert coaching.

“This is a great opportunity for kids in Puducherry to train in a professional setup,” said Gaikwad, who also spent time interacting with students at the venue. “Growing up, I dreamt of a place like this. You all are very lucky.”

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries including KS Viswanathan (Managing Director, CSK), Minister AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, DIG R Sathiya Sundaram, and others.

“Our aim has always been to nurture grassroots talent,” said Viswanathan. “We hope this centre will produce future stars for CSK and India.”

Launched in 2022, the Super Kings Academy now has centres across India and abroad, including the US, UK, and Australia.

For enrolment details, visit [www.superkingsacademy.com](http://www.superkingsacademy.com) or call +91 99442 06240.