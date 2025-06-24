Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad beats Chennai to climb atop table

MUMBAI: Hyderabad Heroes produced a scintillating display of rugby to return to the top of the points table, sweeping aside the Chennai Bulls with a commanding 28–7 victory here in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Redz recorded their third win of the tournament, defeating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 22–12 in a well-contested match.

The Redz took control early, registering crucial points to establish a lead. Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha each scored a try, before Iowane Teba brought the Bravehearts back into contention with seven points of his own.

Just minutes after the half-time break, Pol Pla completed a brilliant move initiated by Philip Wokorach, scoring a try that briefly gave the Bravehearts a narrow lead. However, the Redz were not to be denied. Sunil Chawan found his way onto the scoresheet, and Matias Osadczuk converted the ensuing kick. The Redz further extended their advantage when Moritz Noll added five more points, sealing a confident win.

In the second match of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes were in dominant form against the Chennai Bulls. The Bulls started brightly, taking the lead through a try by Terry Kennedy, with Joaquin Pellandini adding two more points. But the Heroes quickly responded in style. Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scored a try each, both of which were converted by Manuel Moreno, giving Hyderabad a 14–7 lead at the break.

In the final quarter, Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani added a try apiece, with Tamani converting both efforts to round off a clinical performance. The comprehensive win takes the Hyderabad Heroes back to the top of the standings in the ongoing league.