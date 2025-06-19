RUGBY Premier League: Chennai fights back to draw vs Kalinga Black Tigers

MUMBAI: The Chennai Bulls continued their unbeaten run at Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, here in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, it wasn’t all easy sailing for the Bulls, who were trailing for the majority of the game, and had to fight back to clinch a draw with the final move of the game. At the final whistle, the scores read 26-26. With this draw, the Kalinga Black Tigers have now scored their first points of the season.

It was the Kalinga Black Tigers, who were out of the blocks the fastest, with Perry Baker getting the first try of the game, and Maurice Longbottom promptly converted too. After that, the Chennai Bulls equalised Joaquin Pellandini’s try and kick. That was the lull before the storm, as the Tigers went through the gears before half-time as Kyle Tremblay and James Thiel added a try each, and Longbottom managed to convert another kick.

Just before the break, Aryan Dixit scored a try for the Bulls, as both teams took a breather with seven points between them. Early in the second half, the Bulls levelled things up with Filipe Sauturaga scoring a try and converting as well.

In the final quarter though, the Kalinga Black Tigers surged ahead as Ajay Deswal bagged a try and Longbottom, once again put in between the poles. Just as the Kalinga Black Tigers looked set for their first win of the season, Vaafauese Maliko scored a try and Joaquin Pellandini converted his kick from the wing, to ensure the Bulls would not lose the game.