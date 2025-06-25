Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad enter semi-final rounds

CHENNAI: The Chennai Bulls have secured qualification for the semi-final of the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) after a consistent run in the league stage. From their eight matches so far, the Bulls have recorded five wins, one draw, and two losses.

They began their campaign strongly with two wins and a draw. A heavy defeat to the Bengaluru Bravehearts (0–26) marked the only match in which a team failed to score, but the Bulls responded in the return fixture with a 31–24 victory. A subsequent win over the Delhi Redz played a key role in confirming their place in the knockouts, despite a loss to the Hyderabad Heroes.

Statistically, the Bulls have been solid. They currently lead the league in tackles with 147, and are second in tries scored (26) and third in conversions (17). With two league matches remaining, against Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers, they will look to finish the group stage on a strong note.

The Hyderabad Heroes have also qualified for the semi-final, having won six of their seven matches. Their most recent win came against the Bulls at the Shahaji Bhosale Complex in Andheri. The Heroes also recorded the tournament’s biggest win so far, beating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 43–7. Their only defeat came in the reverse fixture against the same side.

Hyderabad currently lead the charts for most tries (32), points scored (202), and conversions (21), and are second in tackles (112). They will round off their league campaign with matches against Chennai and two fixtures against the Delhi Redz.

The knockout stages of the RPL will commence following the conclusion of the remaining league fixtures.