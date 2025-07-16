Root back as No.1 in Test rankings; Australians dominate bowling charts

DUBAI: Star England batter Joe Root reclaimed the top position in the ICC men's Test rankings within a week of losing it while India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the 34th spot in the latest list released here on Wednesday.

Root's scores of 104 and 40 in the third Test of the five-match series against India at Lord's that England won by 22 runs helped him start his eighth stint at the top.

At 34, he is the oldest No. 1 Test batter since Kumar Sangakkara in December 2014, when the Sri Lankan was 37. Root had lost his top spot to compatriot Harry Brook, who has slipped behind Kane Williamson to third position.

Among Indian batters, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and vice-captain Rishabh Pant have dropped down a rung each and are currently placed fifth and eighth respectively, while skipper Shubman Gill has also fallen three places to ninth.

However, Jaeja has risen five places to 34th after scores of 72 and a fighting 61 not out at Lord's. KL Rahul, who made 100 and 39 in the same match, has also climbed five places and now sits one spot behind Jadeja on 35th.

England captain Ben Stokes' player of the match effort of 77 runs and five wickets at the Lord's have lifted him two places to 42nd among batters and one spot to 45th among bowlers.

Bumrah holds firm at No 1

=================

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling rankings, retaining the top spot with a commanding 50-point lead over South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

Australian quick Scott Boland has made a significant jump, rising six spots to a career-best sixth place.

Bolland, whose 62 wickets in Test cricket have come at just 16.53 apiece with only ICC Hall of Famers George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes having taken wickets at a better average, joins his four compatriots already in the top 10 -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

This kind of domination has not been seen since England had six bowlers in the top 12 in 1958.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has moved from 58th to 46th position.