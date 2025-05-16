Rooban sizzles with century

Chennai: M Rooban Raj’s 105 (59b) paved the way for a thumping 116-run win for MGM CC over Rock CC in the First Division of the TNCA-Salem DCA League.

Batting first, MGM CC scored 223 for four with Rooban getting good support from SJ Kirthick who made 73. In reply, Rock CC was bowled out for 107 with P Ezhilarasan (4/15) and RR Vishwanath (4/35) sharing eight wickets.

Brief scores: Division I: Vampire CC 168/5 in 20 overs (V Kumaravel 74, M Kumaresan 35) beat RTP CC 92 in 15.2 overs (K Siva Sankar 3/17); VR CC 164 in 19.5 overs (BK Samrith 33, SP VijayaKumar 43, M Sivakumar 3/21) lost to Achievers CC 165/7 in 17.4 overs (Rikesh Kumar Sharma 31, B Yuvan Raj 4/39); MGM CC 223/4 in 20 overs (SJ Kirthick 73, M Rooban Raj 105, G Sakthivel 4/22) bt Rock CC 107 in 17.1 overs (G Sakthivel 35, P Ezhilarasan 4/15, RR Vishwanath 4/35); Ruff Krudoz 109/9 in 20 overs (G Periyaswamy 31, T Naveen 4/17) lost to Kasthuri Pillai SC 112/5 in 12.3 overs (MR Naveen 51)