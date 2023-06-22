Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late goal as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday to extend its perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group J on an historic night for the forward who became the first player to make 200 international appearances.

Ronaldo already held the record for most international appearances when he surpassed Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa’s, who held the record of 196 matches, during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein in March.

Portugal struggled to break the deadlock against Iceland but stepped up the pressure after Willum Thor Willumsson was sent off for a second yellow card after a rough tackle on substitute Goncalo Inacio in the 81st minute.

Ronaldo had to wait two minutes to celebrate the winner as the referee first ruled out his close-range strike in the 89th minute for offside, but the goal was given after the VAR replay showed he was fractionally onside.

It was Ronaldo’s 123rd goal for Portugal, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer.

The result left Portugal top with 12 points, two ahead of second-placed Slovakia, which won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein earlier on Tuesday.

Portugal started more aggressively but Iceland slowly took control and had two great chances to lead in the first half through defender Victor Palsson and full-back Hordur Magnusson.

But Portugal responded after the break and gradually got into the game, with Ronaldo’s goal securing the points.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.

Germany coach Flick on thin ice after loss to Colombia

Germany coach Hansi Flick had started his tenure in 2021 with an eight-game winning run and a promise to fans to get the four-time world champion back on the right track.

After Tuesday’s 2-0 shock home loss to Colombia, however, Flick looks to have used up almost all of that early credit, with the Germans, host of Euro 2024, having lost to Poland and drawn 3-3 against Ukraine in its three internationals this month.

Germany, which has less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament and shore up enthusiasm in the country, had needed two late goals to draw with Ukraine before Friday’s 1-0 loss in Warsaw.

It delivered an even worse performance against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen with Flick’s players lacking urgency in their game and any punch up front.

Germany has won just one of its last five matches since its shock World Cup group stage exit in December. It has also won only three of its last 11.

When Flick took over two years ago Germany had just suffered a last 16 exit at the Euro in 2021 following its first World Cup first stage exit in more than 80 years in 2018.

RESULTS: Iceland 0 lost to Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 89); Scotland 2 (McGregor 6, McTominay 47) bt Georgia 0. Friendly: Germany 0 lost to Colombia 2 (Diaz 54, Cuadrado 82-pen)