Ronaldo backs Amorim at United, praises Vinicius at soccer awards

DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo backed Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim on Friday, saying “the storm will finish” after his Portuguese countryman’s difficult start to life in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United star, and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, currently plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr. Ronaldo spoke after being named the best player in the Middle East at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Amorim — who was hired after Erik ten Hag was fired — has lost five of his first 10 games at United in all competitions. Approaching the Premier League’s halfway point, the team is 14th and eight points above the relegation zone.

“(Amorim) did a fantastic job in Portugal with my (club) Sporting,” the 39-year-old Ronaldo said. “But the Premier League is a different beast, the most competitive league in the world.”

“I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise,” he added.

Ronaldo’s second spell at United ended in November 2022, with disagreements between him and Ten Hag.

“I say this one year and half ago and I will continue to say, the problem is not the coaches,” Ronaldo added. “It’s like the aquarium and you have the fish inside and it’s sick, and you take him out and fix the problem. If you put it back in the aquarium it will be sick again.”

Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer Ronaldo also said Vinicius Junior had deserved to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award rather than Spain midfielder Rodri. The Brazilian won the best player in the world award on Friday in Dubai. Earlier this month, Vinicius was also named men’s player of the year at FIFA’s “The Best” awards.

“Vinicius deserved the Ballon d’Or,” Ronaldo said. “It was unfair (to lose it). I say it in front of everyone.”