Rohit's Hitmen

PALLEKELE: The inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, whose fitness was under scrutiny, headlined the announcement of India’s 15-member World Cup squad on Tuesday, as the selectors strived for all-round balance.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said there was no concern about Rahul’s fitness, though he did not travel to Sri Lanka for India’s group stage Asia Cup matches.

Rahul is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka ahead of India’s Super 4 matches.

Agarkar said the 31-year-old managed to prove his fitness at the NCA on both batting and wicket keeping counts. The selectors also named Ishan Kishan as the second wicketkeeper-batter, and captain Rohit Sharma did not rule out the possibility of playing both Kishan and Rahul in the 11 if the situation warrants so.

The selection of both Rahul and Kishan meant that there was no place for Sanju Samson, who is currently in Sri Lanka as a travelling reserve for the Asia Cup.

Shreyas Iyer, who played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, occupied one spot in the middle-order, and there was a two-way tie for the remaining position between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

However, Suryakumar was preferred to the youngster despite the former not having a good run in the ODIs.

The 32-year-old floundered in the three-match ODI series against West Indies recently, but the selectors took into account the Mumbaikar’s ability to explode with the bat.

Members of India’s 15-member squad

On the bowling front, the selectors went on expected lines picking Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as three frontline pacers.

Bumrah has recently returned from a long injury lay-off during the T20I series against Ireland, and he is also a part of India’s Asia Cup squad.

However, pacer Prasidh Krishna could not find a place, though he might get a chance to show his wares in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur will give India the option of two more pacers.

As expected, India opted for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, the left-arm spinners, in the squad.

Hence, veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued to be on the sidelines, while the absence of R Ashwin and Washington Sundar ensured that India will not have the services of an off-spinner during the World Cup.