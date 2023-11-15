Rohit Sharma smashes most sixes in ICC CWC history

MUMBAI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made history on Wednesday, becoming the player with the most sixes in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Rohit accomplished this milestone during India's World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The skipper was in supreme touch, delivering yet another fine start to India with a short, but impactful innings. He smashed 47 runs in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

The skipper scored his runs at a strike rate of over 162. Now, Rohit has scored 51 sixes in the history of the Cricket World Cup, overtaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has scored 49 sixes.

At the third spot is Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with 43 sixes. Rohit has also broken the record for smashing the most sixes in a single World Cup edition, Rohit now has hit 28 sixes in the tournament so far, overtaking Chris Gayle (26 in the 2015 edition).

In 10 matches in this tournament so far, Rohit has scored 550 runs at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of over 124. His best score is 131.

The skipper has scored a century and three fifties in the tournament so far. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

The 'Hitman' also completed 1,500 runs in Cricket World Cup history, becoming the only fifth batter to do so.

In 27 World Cup matches, Rohit has scored 1,528 runs at an average of 61.12, with a record seven centuries and six fifties. His best score is 140.

Rohit is the fifth-highest scorer in World Cup history.

The highest World Cup run-scorer is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,278 runs in 44 innings, with six centuries and 15 fifties).

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.