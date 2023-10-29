Rohit Sharma just three sixes short of breaking big batting record

LUCKNOW: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is just three sixes away from breaking the record of smashing most ODI sixes in a calendar year. In the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, Rohit scored 87 in 101 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and three sixes.

These three sixes took his tally to 56, tying with West Indies legend Chris Gayle's six tally from 2019.

The highest number of sixes in ODIs in a calendar year is hit by South African legend AB de Villiers, who hit 58 in 18 innings back in 2015.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs.

Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket. India need to defend 230 runs to keep their unbeaten streak alive and England needs to chase this down to get their second win of the tournament.