Rohit, Gill miss pink ball game time

CANBERRA: Unrelenting rain forced the abandonment of the first-day's play of the two-day practice match between India and Prime Minister's XI here on Saturday, robbing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill of some much-needed Pink ball game time ahead of the day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide.

The teams have agreed to play a 50-over-a-side match on Sunday at the Manuka Oval, weather permitting.

However, the day might have come as a dampener for captain Rohit, who had skipped the first Test at Perth to welcome a baby boy into his family, ahead of the Pink Ball Test, starting from December 6.

Though he has had couple of extensive net sessions with Pink ball, facing some quality bowlers in a real-match situation holds a different value, considering India's last day-night Test was against Sri Lanka in March 2022 in Bengaluru.

Gill had to sit out of the first Test because of a finger injury and the top-order batter is expected to walk back into the eleven.

Prior to that, Gill, who also had a good hit at nets on Friday, would have been hoping to enter the match zone through this side game.

Rohit and Gill are expected to replace Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test.

Now, they will pin their hope to form some early plans for the Pink ball Test on Sunday through that 50-over game.

India have so far played four pink ball Tests. After their victory over Bangladesh (2019, Kolkata), India lost to Australia in 2020 (Adelaide) before winning against England (2021, Ahmedabad) and Sri Lanka (2022, Bengaluru) at home

Hazlewood ruled out of 2ndTest

Pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Saturday ruled out of the second Test against India — a day-night match — starting here on December 6 with a “low grade left side” injury, Cricket Australia announced.

“Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the match with a low grade left side injury. Hazlewood will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series,” the CA said in a media release.

Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been added to the Australian squad for the Adelaide Test.

“Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been brought into the Australian men’s squad for the second Test match against India in Adelaide.

“Abbott and Doggett join Beau Webster as squad additions for Adelaide,” the release said.

However, Australia also has the option of bringing in pacer Scot Boland to the eleven in place of Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has a fine record in Pink Ball Tests, as the 33-year-old has taken 5 for eight in five overs in the day-night Test against India here in the 2020-21 series when the visitor was bundled out for 36.