Rohit expects competitive World Cup

MUMBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma is expecting the upcoming ODI World Cup in the country to be a highly-competitive affair since “the game has become faster”. India will aim for its third title and the second at home when it begins its campaign against five-time champion Australia in Chennai on October 8. “This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before,” Rohit was quoted as saying in an International Cricket Council (ICC) release. “All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” Rohit added.

