Riyan Dhas stars in Kanyakumari win

CHENNAI: R Riyan Dhas’s unbeaten 126 helped Kanyakumari beat Thoothukudi by 149 runs in Group F of the TNCA Inter Districts U-16 Tournament (PR Thevar Trophy).

Batting first, Kanyakumari scored 238 with Dhas scoring 126 off (97b, 10x4, 2x6). In reply, Thoothukudi was bowled out for 89 with MG Aadhith Retnesh taking four for 10.

Brief scores: Venue: Vellore (Group A): Thiruvallur 151 in 46.4 overs (S Tarun 30, S Logesh Ram Sankar 3/16) bt Tenkasi 62 in 38 overs (RS Sujith 4/7); Namakkal 228 in 47.5 overs (MG Nithilan 57, SR Pawan Kishore 40, A Vikas 30, Abhilash 3/48) bt Cuddalore 140/9 in 50 overs (Jeevandharan 39, AS Aswin Adhav 3/27)

Venue: Dindigul (Group B): Nilgiris 176 in 50 overs (SU Muhammed Raseen 66, A Crispin Samuel 44) lost to Dindigul 180/6 in 41.1 overs (SP Dhashwin 61*, N Sasikumar 40); Pudukkottai 213/8 in 50 overs, (GS Kousik 63, R Vijay Balaji 33, R Karthikeyan 35*) bt Ariyalur 85 in 29 overs (V Vignesh 6/35)

Venue: Ranipet (Group C): Tirupattur 74 in 39 overs (S Abhishek 4/9, T Muthu Krishnan 3/24) lost to Virudhunagar 75/5 in 18 overs (Mohammad Sadaan 4/38); Kancheepuram 287 in 48.4 overs (Sreenath Kumar 109, Sushruth M Srivatsan 45, R Balamurugan 5/44) bt Kallakurichi 215/6 in 50 overs (Bharani Selvan 40, N Deva 56)

Venue: Salem (Group D): Salem 153 in 50 overs (S Pugal 32, T Sanjay 34, KS Pranav Aadithya 3/37, N Ragavan 3/17) lost to Coimbatore 156/8 in 41.1 overs (N Ragavan 41, N Ritvik 36, A Anish Duke 4/42); Mayiladuthurai 198 in 49.5 overs (M Srivatsan 44, AV Nadhin Prakash 4/43) bt Dharmapuri 183 in 47.3 overs (B Tharun 43, Akash 46, J Diwagar 3/37)

Venue: Sivagangai (Group: E): Tirupur 140 in 43 overs (G Yagav Sri Santh 78, V Arun 3/29) bt Tirunelveli 128 in 44.5 overs (S Arish Rahul 3/16); Theni 105 in 43.2 overs (R Daksh Anirudh 33, RN Krithick Kannan 3/21) lost to Krishnagiri 107/2 in 28.1 overs (B Sudhersan 60*)

Venue: Thoothukudi (Group F): Kanyakumari 238 in 47.3 overs (R Riyan Dhas 126*, J Jebas Thiraviam 3/59) bt Thoothukudi 89 in 34 overs (MG Aadhith Retnesh 4/10); Thiruvarur 149 in 43.1 overs (S Barath 30, S Yashraj 40, SV Harikesh 3/22) bt Thanjavur 109 in 43.4 overs (S Arya 34, S Yashraj 3/22, S Senthil Murugan 3/26)

Venue: Tiruchirappalli (Group G): Erode 217/7 in 50 overs (Nitheesh Kumar 92, Ridam Kumar 40) bt Perambalur 55 in 31 overs (S Mohammed Rafan 5/11); Nagapattinam 128 in 44.2 overs (P Santhosh 3/19, Pranav Rapo 4/32) lost to Madurai 129/5 in 43.4 overs (M Ashwath 30*)

Venue: Thiruvannamalai (Group H): Chengalpattu 266 in 48.2 overs (S Appurva Kumar Sahoo 97, S Rohith Jayapandi 35) bt Ramanathapuram 88 in 31.4 overs (G Devesh 4/21); Villupuram 155 in 48.2 overs (S Jaya Adhithya 53) bt Karur 100 in 32.2 overs (S Jaya Adhithya 3/11)