Rithish, Yuvan help Salem thump Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: S Rithish Kannan and B Yuvan Raj played a key role in Salem recording an emphatic 248-run win over Thoothukudi in Group G of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament.

Left-hand batter Rithish scored 100 (88b, 13x4, 2x6) to help Salem post 323 for 7. In reply, Thoothukudi was bundled out for 75 with right-arm medium pacer B Yuvan Raj taking five wickets for 13, while S Kamalesh took three for 16.

Brief scores: Venue: Coimbatore (Group A): Thiruvallur 91 in 39.3 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 38, Thasish Kannan 3/6) lost to Coimbatore 92/2 in 37.4 overs (Hari K Pandya 46*); Krishnagiri 142 for no loss in 26 overs (S Sanjay Aravind 77*, RV Charusheel 55*) lost to Tiruchirapalli 143/6 in 25.4 overs (V Samvarthan 49). Note: Match reduced to 26 overs per side due to rain

Venue: Thiruvarur (Group C): Thanjavur 141 in 45.3 overs (Siddharth 31, Aravind 30, Vikneshwaran 3/12) lost to Thiruvarur 142/4 in 31.5 overs (Vishal 77, Yashraj 47, Deepak 3/28); Kancheepuram 234 in 48.4 overs (B Akash Kumar 52, H Abishai 51, Rishwanth Subramaniam 48, MA Aravindhan 4/50, Rithan Dominic Savio 3/31) bt Cuddalore 97 in 30.4 overs (A Sharvin 3/14, AP Jaanav 3/25)

Venue: Pudukottai (Group D): Pudukkottai 192 in 46.2 overs (H Abhishek Yadav 53, S Sairam Krishnan 62, Sashikiran 3/24) lost to Nagapattinam 194/6 in 48.1 overs (Sabarish 34, Rahul 66, S Dheeran 50); Virudhunagar 108 in 28.5 overs (M Praveen Kumar 42, K Rishikeshawaran 4/30) bt Mayiladuthurai 107 in 42.2 overs

Venue: Madurai (Group E): Dindigul 68 in 24.3 overs (P Kapish 4/6) lost to Madurai 70/1 in 12.2 overs (A Pranav 39*); Tirupur 142 in 41.5 overs (B Guhan 39, A Pugazh 4/13, J Jaisimha 3/38) lost to Tiruvannamalai 143/6 in 34.4 overs (J Jaisimha 52*, A Pugazh 49)

Venue: Salem (Group G): Tirupattur 110 in 36.2 overs (P R Rayan Paul 3/30, M Mohammed Mavasim 3/26) lost to Kanyakumari 114/2 in 13.2 overs (MA Akash 59); Salem 323/7 in 50 overs (BK Samrith 64, V Karthigeyan 32, S Rithish Kannan 100, S Shivajana 51*, S Sutharson 4/37) bt Thoothukudi 75 in 21.2 overs (B Yuvan Raj 5/13, S Kamalesh 3/16)

Venue: Villupuram (Group H): Tenkasi 122 in 30 overs (L Tharun Prasad 4/20) bt Dharmapuri 91 in 22.5 overs (L Tharun Prasad 40); Villupuram 112 in 31.4 overs (B Sandeep 4/18) lost to Chengalpattu 113/3 in 18.5 overs (M Bharath 33, Aryan Sanjay Thakre 37)