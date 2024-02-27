Rishabh Pant sweats it out in the gym ahead of IPL 2024, releases video of training session

NEW DELHI: India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is putting in the hard yards and grinding it out at the gym to sculpt his physique and reclaim prime fitness ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The left-hander took to social media to offer fans a glimpse into his rigorous gym session as he prepares to grace the cricket field for the first time since December 2022.

Pant survived a near-fatal car crash on December 30, 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter has done extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and made remarkable progress in his recovery.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had earlier said Pant is ‘very confident’ of playing every game in IPL 2024.

The franchise co-owner Parth Jindal also expressed optimism that Pant would be fully fit for the IPL and emphasized that he will lead the team from the outset but will focus solely on batting in the initial phase of the tournament.