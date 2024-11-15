Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah reverse roles in funny banter during practice session in Australia

NEW DELHI: Indian players Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah reversed their playing roles during the practice session at Perh on Friday ahead of the opening Test match of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. In the video, both the players were seen having a funny banter during the practice session.

"Jasprit Bumrah ko pel diya hai maine, net pe out kara hai 1 wicket mila hai (I've dismissed Jasprit Bumrah and got 1 wicket)," Pant said in the video posted by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram. In reply, Bumrah said, "His bowling action is illegal. It's not out, it's a four or it's a two, I've connected a pull shot. He thinks he has 7 fielders there. He should not be allowed to bowl."

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season.

Their last series win in India was in 2004-05. The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. After the game at Perth, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.