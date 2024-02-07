Ricky Ponting named head coach of Washington Freedom ahead of 2nd season of MLC

NEW DELHI: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of Washington Freedom ahead of the second season of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

The franchise took to X to announce Ponting as the head coach and wrote, "Get ready for a cricket revolution! With @RickyPonting leading, Washington Freedom is set to transform American cricket. As we dive into MLC Season 2, expect groundbreaking plays. Let the games begin."

The 49-year-old will fill in the role that was left vacant by Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd. Under Ponting's longtime mentor, Freedom finished third in the inaugural season of the MLC.

Ponting, as he embarks on a new cricketing journey in the US, said in a statement: "I'm extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024. Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season."

The CNSW Head of Male T20 Cricket and General Manager of Cricket at Washington Freedom, Michael Klinger, feels that Ponting's arrival would have a significant impact on MLC and cricket in the US.

"Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit. It is a huge coup, not only for Washington Freedom and the partnership with Cricket NSW, but more holistically for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America in general," Klinger said.

"Players want to play for Ricky. He has an incredible eye for talent and a skill in bringing the best out of those players. Ricky will work with some of our CNSW coaches and players who are part of the Washington Freedom set up and we look forward to building on the foundations for success from the first edition of MLC," he added.

Freedom owner Sanjay Govil added, "Reflecting on the success of MLC's inaugural season and the aspiration to elevate cricket in the USA, we are poised to build upon the foundations laid last year. Our journey saw us capture the imagination of the cricket-passionate local community, showcasing the burgeoning talent within the US and igniting a passion for the sport. As we look to the future, it's clear that our ambitions require a figure of unmatched stature and expertise."