Reports of Chennaiyin FC relocation baseless, says SDAT

CHENNAI: Fans of two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC were sent into a spiral after speculations started floating that the team is reportedly considering moving out of Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming season. While the team management and State officials have termed it as baseless rumours, the speculation about the club’s future in Chennai has refused to die down.

The reports emerge in the backdrop of a difficult run for the club, which has endured a series of underwhelming campaigns, finishing eleventh in the most recent season with just seven wins from 24 matches.

While sources suggest the potential relocation may be linked to a perceived lack of support from the Tamil Nadu government, an official from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has refuted these claims. The official stated that the reports are “completely baseless” and that no discussions have taken place with the club regarding a move.

In 2023, the state government allocated Rs 25 crore for the renovation of Chennaiyin’s home venue, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The club also collaborated with the government last year to revamp the stadium’s B Ground, which now serves as their official training facility.

When contacted, Chennaiyin FC dismissed the relocation rumours but admitted they are currently contemplating the idea, although no official conversations at any level have taken place regarding a potential move.