Red Bull Moto Jam wows Chennai with high-octane motorsport spectacle

CHENNAI: A packed crowd at Chennai’s Island Grounds was treated to an electrifying motorsport extravaganza as the Red Bull Moto Jam brought together an unprecedented fusion of drifting, stunt riding, SUV-on-two-wheels stunts, and freestyle motocross (FMX) all in a single, high-octane showcase.

Taking centre stage were Red Bull athletes Abdo Feghali and Aras Gibieza, whose breathtaking tandem routine, seamlessly blending high-speed drifting and stunt riding, brought the audience to its feet and the night to a dramatic close.

Drift legend and Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift, Abdo, delivered a flawless performance behind the wheel of his BMW M4. Just a day prior, he had led the Mobil 1 Drift Clinic, mentoring India’s top emerging drift talent and helping nurture the country’s grassroots motorsport scene.

“It was my first time in Chennai, and the energy from the crowd was unreal,” said Feghali. “Coaching India’s emerging drift talent at the Drift Clinic was an amazing experience, and performing in front of such an electric audience made it all the more special. I’m thrilled to be part of building the drift culture here.”

Stunt rider and former Guinness World Record holder for the longest no-hands wheelie, Aras, returned to India for the 17th time — but said Chennai made this visit truly unique. “I’ve performed in India many times, but this night in Chennai was something else. It’s the spiritual home of Indian motorsport. Every time I return, I see the passion and number of fans growing. The energy, the love, the respect — it makes every stunt more meaningful. Huge thanks to everyone who came out tonight,” he said.

FMX stars Sebastian Westberg, Vivian Ganther, and Thomas Wirnsberger added even more adrenaline to the evening, with gravity-defying aerial tricks and jaw-dropping jumps that left the crowd in awe.