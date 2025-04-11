Red Bull fuses car drifts, stunt biking, and FMX in a high-octane Chennai debut

CHENNAI: Red Bull has long maintained a pulse on India’s motorsports scene. From its early partnerships with India’s Formula 1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan, and Karun Chandhok, to Sebastian Vettel’s clean sweep of the Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2013, and now, on the global stage, with reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen at the helm, the energy drink giant has steadily pushed the boundaries of speed and spectacle in motorsports.

Red Bull is now shifting gears. On 12 April the city of Chennai, widely regarded as the motorsport capital of India—will host the inaugural Red Bull Moto Jam at the Island Grounds. The event marks a pivotal first: a convergence of elite stunt biking, car drifting, and freestyle motocross (FMX), all staged in one adrenaline-fueled showcase.

Unlike traditional races confined to tracks, the Moto Jam is designed as an immersive spectacle, blending high-octane disciplines into one cohesive, high-energy performance. It’s not a race—it’s a symphony of precision, speed, and gravity-defying theatrics.

The athlete lineup is equally formidable. Lebanese drift sensation Abdo Feghali, a Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift at over 11 kilometers, will demonstrate his masterful control behind the wheel of a BMW M4. He’ll be joined by Arunas "Aras" Gibieza, a Lithuanian stunt biker and global name in freestyle riding, best known for his no-handed wheelie that stretched nearly 600 meters.

Aras is no stranger to Chennai. Having performed here thrice before, he sees the city as more than just another stop—it’s a crowd that resonates. “The people in Chennai might not be familiar with the tricks we do, but they understand the complexity of it. Their energy is amazing,” he told DT Next in a recent interview.

Speaking about the upcoming event, the Lithuanian hinted at new elements being added to the mix. “We’ve been playing around with helicopter drifting and a bit of cat-and-mouse routines. But for Moto Jam, we’re planning something fresh. Expect the unexpected.”

He's also looking forward to teaming up with Feghali, noting that while they’ve ridden together in a drift car, Moto Jam will mark their first true collaboration in action.

Complementing the lineup are FMX powerhouses Sebastian Westberg and Vivian Ganther, who will launch into action with their signature aerial acrobatics. Their routines are expected to be the emotional high point of the evening, pushing the envelope of what motorcycles can do mid-air.

The event is structured into three segments. The opening act will feature solo performances, with each driver showcasing their skills. The second segment will introduce combo routines, where top names in the scene team up for synchronised stunts. The grand finale, an all-star jam, will bring multiple cars and bikes onto the same course for a spectacular, high-octane closing performance.

For Red Bull, this is not new territory, but it is new terrain. The brand has previously brought its FMX Jams to iconic Indian venues, including Rajpath in New Delhi (2012) and Mumbai’s Gateway of India (2019), drawing thousands of awe-struck fans. The Chennai edition, however, promises to be its most ambitious yet—an all-out celebration of speed, skill, and spectacle.

After years of relative dormancy in high-profile motorsport events post-MotoGP’s departure from the Buddh International Circuit, India is ripe for a resurgence. The Red Bull Moto Jam is more than an event, it’s a statement.

And that statement is loud, fast, and flying high.