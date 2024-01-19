Records broken during India's thrilling victory over Afghan in 3rd T20I

BENGALURU: India whitewashed Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. The third and last match of the series was forced into historic two super overs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Wednesday. As 'Men in Blue' completed the whitewash of visitors, let's take a look at records that tumbled in the thriller third T20I.
Highest total for a side after being four down for 25 or less:
After losing the first four wickets for just 22 runs, India went on to score 212 runs without losing any further wickets in the 20 overs. The partnership of 190 runs between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh helped the 'Men in Blue' to achieve this milestone.
Most runs scored in an over in T20Is:
India's batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh slammed 36 runs in the last over of the third and final T20I against Afghanistan. The last over of the innings was bowled by Karim Janat.
Highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is:
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership of unbeaten 190 runs. Both the batters broke the previous highest partnership for the fifth wicket or below which was 145 runs between Nepal's Deependra Airee and Kushal Malla against Hong Kong.
Highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is:
The duo of Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh stitched a partnership of unbeaten 190 runs. That is the record partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. The earlier record was 176 runs, registered by Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda against Ireland in Dublin in 2022.
Most centuries (5) in T20Is:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma overtook stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell to become the player with the most hundreds in T20I history. He played an unbeaten knock of 121 runs off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes in his innings.