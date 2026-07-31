Real Madrid signs Spanish striker Carlos Espí from Levante

Madrid reportedly paid 25 million euros ($28 million) for one of the sensations of La Liga last season. Levante said the transfer was a club record for a homegrown player without confirming the fee mentioned in local media.

Espí's team-high 11 goals in 25 appearances last season for Levante helped it avoid relegation. He has also played for Spain's youth sides.

He could fill the rotation spot currently occupied by Gonzalo García, a backup striker who is reportedly close to a move to Fulham in the Premier League.