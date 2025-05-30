Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

MADRID: Real Madrid confirmed the signing of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday in time for the Club World Cup after paying a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11 million) to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old England right back has agreed to a six-year deal through June 2031, the Spanish club said.

Madrid said Alexander-Arnold will play for Xabi Alonso's team at the Club World Cup to be held in the United States starting in mid-June.

Alexander-Arnold had been criticized by some Liverpool fans for having let his contract run down — meaning he could leave as a free agent.

But since Alexander-Arnold was still under contract with the Premier League champions until the end of June, Liverpool was able to extract a fee for letting him go early.

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup can make early signings under FIFA-approved special trading windows from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3.

Liverpool confirmed it “will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.” It did not specify the amount.

Alexander-Arnold had announced earlier this month that he'd be leaving his boyhood club — with Madrid the expected destination.

Madrid hopes that Alexander-Arnold will reinforce a defense that was hammered by injuries this season as the team failed to win a title — despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Alexander-Arnold will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham on a team that is undergoing a coaching change with Alonso taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.